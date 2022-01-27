Domino’s Pizza rewards customer with all-expense paid trip to watch AFCON final

In a bid to reward customers during the AFCON 2022 tournament, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, the leading pizza chain globally and a franchisee of Eat’N’Go, has rewarded the winner of the Soccer league competition with an all-expense-paid trip to watch the AFCON finals on 6th February in Cameroon. The event took place at the final round of the Pizza Soccer League competition held at its Ajah store on Saturday 22nd January.

The competition, which recorded participation from customers in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, saw three customers emerge as winners. While the top winner received an all-expense-paid trip to watch the AFCON final in Cameroon with a cash prize of N200,000, the first and second runner-up received NGN100,000 each.

Speaking during the event, Marketing Manager, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, Mariam Busari, said, “We are delighted to welcome customers through our doors to experience the highest quality of food and services. We pride ourselves on being that Pizza company where families and friends can come together and connect, whether that be over a meal, celebrating the little achievements or have fun in our stores.

“We created this competition for soccer-loving customers to come and enjoy the game. Our objective is to create an experience that allows our customers to feel connected to the football community and reward their loyalty. We at Domino’s Pizza are aware that we have a social responsibility to empower individuals in our community by creating new opportunities and experiences for people to take advantage of,” she concludes.

Also commenting, District Supervisor, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, Jackson Moses, said, “The launch of this tournament across our stores is a fantastic way to appreciate the togetherness that has always been central in the football community.’’

Excited about the rewards, Faruk Manzo (Abuja), Ransom Egene (Port Harcourt), and Chidera Okolie (Lagos), who emerged as the first, second, and third winners, respectively, expressed their gratitude to Domino’s Pizza Nigeria for promoting their soccer talent.