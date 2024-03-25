Dominion City holds annual global Camp Meeting 2024

The Dominion City Church is set to host its annual global Camp Meeting.

This year’s Meeting is themed, Global Trends: Seeing & Owning the Future.

The five-day programme is scheduled between Thursday, March 28th and Monday, April 1st 2024 and, with two sessions at 8am and 5pm daily.

The programme which begins on Thursday 28th by 5pm is expected to attract her members and God seekers around the globe will be held at Dominion City Lagos Headquarters, Golden Heart Place, KM 22 Lekki Epe Expressway, beside Lagos Business School (LBS), Ajah, Lagos.

The President of the Dominion City Church and Golden Heart Foundation, Pastor David Ogbueli and other great ministers will be present to minister powerfully to seekers. The guest ministers include Apostle Arome Osayi, Pastor Randy Mitchell from United State of America, immediate past executive secretary of the National

Evangelical missions’ agency NEMA, Reverend Mike Adegbile, Bro Pade Tokun, Pastor Archie from Ethiopia while Ebuka Song, Anthony Kani, GUC and Yadah will minister in songs.

In a statement made available to the press, the church revealed that there would be higher dimensions of healing, deliverance from day-one and during the miracle services on Good Friday and Saturday evening by 5pm.

“As a ministry that believes in the education of the total man (heart, head and hands), there will also be various schools designed to help participants gain vocational skills, entrepreneurial insights etc in IT, Tech, media, entertainment etc amongst several others during the programme.

“Teenagers and children are not left out as they will be having exclusive sessions during the programme,” the Church explained.