Dominic Solanke, Eddie Nketiah on Newcastle United’s radar

Newcastle United are eyeing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Bournemouth centre-forward Dominic Solanke.

The Telegraph said the Magpies will continue to pursue both Solanke and Nketiah in the January transfer window.

Solanke has caught the attention of the Newcastle chiefs thanks to his outstanding campaign with Bournemouth.

Solanke scored 15 in 40 games last year and has since gone on to score 18 times in 25 fixtures for Scott Parker’s side this term.

As a result, Bournemouth find themselves top of the Championship.

Therefore, prising Solanke away from the Cherries may be difficult.

Nketiah only has six months left on his contract at Arsenal after turning down a number of extension offers from the Gunners this term.

The 22-year-old is keen to leave the north London club to gain greater first-team experience.

As it stands, Nketiah is yet to start a Premier League games this season and has only come off the bench on three occasions.