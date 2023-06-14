Domestic staff docked for allegedly stealing employer’s wristwatch worth N95,000

A domestic staff, Theresa Harrison, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing her employer’s wristwatch valued at worth N95,000.

Harrison of Brains and Hammers Estate, Life Camp, Abuja, is charged with theft by servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Life Camp Police Station by the complainant, Jumoke Ibitoye of same address on May 27.

Nwafoaku said that the defendant’s employer, Ibitoye days earlier went into her wardrobe and discovered that her wristwatch, valued at N95,000 was missing.

He stated that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have stolen the wristwatch and sent it to her village in Gombe.

He added that every effort to recover the wristwatch proved abortive.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of section 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until July 6, for hearing.