Domestic servant docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N11.7m jewellery

A 24-year-old domestic servant, Abigail Okoye, has been docked before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing her employer’s jewellery worth N11.7 million.

The defendant, who resides at HillView Zone, GRA, Ogudu, was charged with conspiracy and theft on Monday.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Bassey, told the court that the offence was committed on August 30 at the above address in Lagos.

He alleged that when the complainant, Olawale Fasuyi, returned from work, he found that his domestic staff had entered into his master bedroom and carted away all his jewellery and that of the wife.

Bassey told the court that the defendant allegedly took all their gold necklaces, gold wristwatches, bangles and gold brochettes.

He said that when Okoye was confronted, she allegedly confessed to have taken them under the influence of a charm and handed all to four unknown thieves, who came to the house.

Bassey told the court the jewellery were worth N11,696,000.

The prosecutor said that the case was reported at the police station in Ogudu and the defendant was arrested.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O.A. Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until October 19 for mention.