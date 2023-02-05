Doma United end Rivers United’s unbeaten run + All results

Doma United Football Club of Gombe on Sunday ended Rivers United’s unbeaten run in the abridged 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

In the Group B Match Day 6 fixture of the NPFL at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, the hosts came from behind to win.

The Port Harcourt-based NPFL defending champions took the lead through Ngweni Ndasi in the 25th minute of the game.

But Usman Musa scored in the 30th and 68th minutes of the game to grab a brace and secure the match’s full points for the home side.

During the post-match conference, the Technical Manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, said his team were punished for their lapses in spite of scoring first.

He said his players did not give the match the expected importance that every match in the league deserved.

Eguma said: “It was a good game.

“We went ahead early in the game, before the opponents equalised through lapses from our team.

“We made some costly mistakes and we paid for them.

“We needed to face every match with the importance it deserves, but we didn’t give this match what was deserved.

“We were a bit lackadaisical.

“But it is a problem we can resolve.”

Eguma said they would correct their mistakes ahead of their next match against Bayelsa United to ensure they did better as the league progressed.

On his part, Akinade Onigbinde, the Technical Adviser of Doma United FC, described the victory as an indication of the good things to come for the club going forward.

He said the result was a reward for his players’ hard work, dedication and passion for the club.

Onigbinde said: We give thanks to God for this victory.

“I specially commend the club owner, Suleiman Umar, for all the support to the team.

“It has really boosted our morale and encouraged us to keep fighting hard to get something better from every match.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Doma United now sit fourth on the Group B log with nine points from six matches, after two wins and three draws.

Rivers United on their part dropped to second place behind new leaders Lobi Stars, with both on 13 points from six matches but the Makurdi side are ahead on goals difference.

Group A

Enyimba International 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

Shooting Stars 2-0 Nasarawa United

Akwa United 3-1 Remo Stars

Plateau United 1-0 Kwara United

Bendel Insurance 0-0 Gombe United (played on Saturday)

Group B

Doma United 2-1 Rivers United

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Lobi Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Rangers International

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Bayelsa United

Dakkada FC 2-4 Abia Warriors (played on Saturday).