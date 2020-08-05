Two members of a syndicate, which specialised in duping unsuspecting members of the public of their hard earned money under the pretence of washing dollars for them, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said the two suspects: Chicka Kasarachi and Ifeanyi Okechuckwu, were arrested following a complaint by one Omeh Chidebere Ishoke, who reported at Sango Police Station that he was accosted by the suspects who lured him to their hideout at Koleosho Street, Anisere, Sango Ota, where they collected N148,000 from him under the pretence that they will change the money to dollar for him and he will make a huge profit.

Ishoke stated further that the suspects also collected his MP3 mini speaker valued at N68,000, but no dollar was given to him at the end.

Upon the report, the DPO Sango, CSP Godwin Idehai, quickly led his men to their hideout, where the two suspects were apprehended.

On interrogation, they confessed been fraudsters who have duped many unsuspecting people using the same method.

Recovered from them are unidentified liquid substance, several fake American dollars and assorted charms.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered a massive manhunt for other members of the syndicate who are on the run.

Ajogun also directed that the past activities of the suspects should be properly investigated with the view to bringing their nefarious activities to an end.

The CP warned members of the public to beware of those who are out to swindle them.