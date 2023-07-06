Dollar Videos: Forensic analysis has exposed Ganduje — Anti-Graft Agency

828 828

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has said that forensic analysis has confirmed that the dollar videos of ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje were not doctored.

The Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, revealed this development on Wednesday.

Magaji, who spoke in Kano at: “A One Day Public Dialogue on Anti-Corruption Crusade,” said the authenticity of the videos had been confirmed.

He said since the release of the footage, people have been challenging the commission under him to prove the innocence or otherwise of the former governor in the matter.

He said the commission commenced investigation in 2018 but could not go far because Ganduje, who was governor at the time, had immunity.