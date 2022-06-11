Dolapo Osinbajo speaks after husband’s loss of APC presidential ticket

The wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, has eulogised her husband, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), after losing the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress to the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mrs. Osinbajo wrote the tribute on her Instagram page two days after the presidential primaries of the APC in Abuja.

She wrote: “Oluyemi, Oluleke, Omoluabi, Omo oko, Oninu ire, Oniwa Pele, Oniwa tutu, Ologbon, Olododo, Alaanu, I’m proud of you!”

Tinubu had on Wednesday polled 1,271 votes to win the primaries.

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, scored 316 votes to come second, while Osinbajo had 235 votes to emerge third.