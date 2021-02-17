Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, has celebrated the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who turned 50 on Wednesday (today).

Dolapo, in a post on Instagram on Wednesday morning, said a prayer for the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, wishing her long life and good health.

She wrote: “Happy 50th birthday HE aishambuhari. I wish you many happy returns of today, peace, joy, long life and good health. May all your prayers be heard and answered. May the desires of your heart be granted. God bless you today and always.”

Meanwhile, it was reported in December 2020 that Hajia Buhari has relocated to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It was gathered that since September after the wedding of her daughter, Hanan, Aisha has not been involved in any government activity.

Also, the First Lady is not in a hurry to return despite spending over three months already, as she reportedly stated that the Aso Rock Villa was not secure for her family.