Dokubo-Asari congratulates Wike, Keyamo, Umahi, Lokpobiri 

Frontline Niger Delta Freedom Fighter and Leader, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has congratulated the newly appointed Ministers of the Federation, particularly the former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nysom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, Minister of Works.

Dokubo-Asari also congratulated Festus Keyamo SAN, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Hon. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment.

Dokubo-Asari in a release he personally signed said: “I am pleased with the ministers and the portfolios, as men and women that have worked in their previous political offices, should consider national interest and help President Bola Tinubu to succeed in his determined effort to reposition Nigeria.

“I call on Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government, as the President and his team are making efforts to navigate the national economy on a progressive and developmental path.”