The Founder of Daar Communications Plc, owners of African Independent Television and Ray Power FM, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has asked the staff of the company not to make reference to his comment about his Coronavirus Disease treatment.

Dokpesi and his family tested positive of COVID-19 and were taken in for treatment at the Abuja treatment centre.

After he was discharged, he said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control treated him for Malaria at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center.

His son and Chairman of of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi Jr., who also tested positive and was discharged the same day as his father, also accused the NCDC of not releasing the result of his test to him.

Dokpesi in an internal memo, dated March 17, 2020, asked the staff to remove the video of the interview from the AIT website and not to make reference to his comment on any programme again.

He wrote: “I write to kindly request for you to discontinue referencing the comments and views expressed by both the founder – High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and Chairman, Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jr. in all your news bulletin and in fact bring them down from your official website.

“Very senior citizens and elders have argued and I agree with them that I should have addressed a private letter to the PTF and the Presidency rather than cast aspersion on their methods thereby creating doubts in the minds of public.

“I also agree to an immediate truce. We must never be construed to be using ownership of the platform for promoting our personal agenda or settling some scores with perceived opponents.

“I thank you all for your support and loyalty, but like a gallant soldiers, let us leave this fight for another day. Kindly keep all the original footages.”

Dokpesi is a member of Peoples Democratic Party.

He is at present facing trial over an alleged N2.1 billion fraud.

He was alleged to have received the money from the Office of the National Security Adviser during the regime of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki was the NSA then.

Dasuki is also on trial.