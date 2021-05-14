Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Friday said the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro, was an excellent officer who sacrificed his life for sovereignty of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dogonyaro died on Thursday at 80.

Lalong, made this known during a condolence visit to the late Dogonyaro’s residence in Rayfield Jos, on Friday.

“Anytime there is issue of insecurity, I would always find him available, to proffer some advice that I will use, not only in the state but the nation,” he said.

He said Dogonyaro would be missed by Nigerians, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who expressed sadness over his death, adding that Nigeria has lost a son, a father and a soldier.

Lalong expressed confidence that the deceased was in the bosom of the Father.

He urged the family to take solace in his outstanding legacies of their father and urged Nigerians to pray for the family.

Responding on behalf of the family, Dr. Godfrey Dungum thanked the governor for comforting the family, saying they were encouraged by the legacies the deceased left for them to follow religiously.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that special prayer was conducted for the family by the former President of the Church Of Christ In Nations, Rev Pandam Yamsat.