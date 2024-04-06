Dog rescues baby abandoned in Anambra forest

A stray dog looking for food has found and rescued a baby boy abandoned in a forest in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This development was made known via a trending video in which some women were seen taking care of the baby boy.

The stray dog was said to have carried the infant across a busy road and kept him in public glare.

The baby was said to have be in a plastic bag in which he was abandoned in the forest.

The women in the video, believed to be local midwives, were seen cleaning the baby while condemning the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The women and a male in the video wondered how someone would carry a baby for nine months only to throw such a child away after delivery.

While thanking God for saving the baby from being devoured by animals, they implored perpetrators of such acts to hand over babies to people to take care of instead of throwing them away.