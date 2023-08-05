Doctor’s death: Panel to submit initial findings today, lift installer handed over to police

Following the elevator accident that claimed the life of a medical doctor, Dr. Daiso Vwaere, at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, Lagos State and the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for an immediate and thorough inquiry into the accident, the Lagos State Government has commenced investigations.

The investigation panel, which was given 48 hours to conclude action, will submit a report of its initial findings today.

This will be for further actions to be taken on the matter.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, disclosed that the lift installer has been handed over to the Police for questioning.

Sogunle highlighted some of the steps taken so far by the investigative panel, stating that the panel has met with the Facility Manager, management of the General Hospital, Lagos, and the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA), to unravel the circumstances surrounding the elevator accident.

He said: “A Panel comprising the Chairman of the Lagos State Health Service Commission (HSC), Permanent Secretary of the Health Service Commission, Director-General of the Safety Commission, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; House officers and representatives of the medical associations, has been set up.

“The panel met with the Facility Manager, personnel of LASIAMA and the management of General Hospital, Lagos. The Panel had also met with the lift installer and the representatives of the company that installed the elevator.

“The Panel also invited a lift expert to the accident scene to look at the lift and give a preliminary opinion. Other experts would now take the elevator out for a thorough mechanical and electrical examination.

“As part of the panel’s activities from the first day when they interviewed the lift installer, they handed him over to the Police for questioning and further interrogation. This is to ensure that the installer will always be available if the panel needs him for further questions”.

“Six house officers and representatives of the medical associations were appointed as witnesses. Representatives of the House Officers and medical associations were allowed to be part of the panel.

“The panel was given 48 hours to conclude action and so it will be submitting a report of their initial findings on Saturday. And any other steps to be taken after that would be done by the appropriate authorities.”