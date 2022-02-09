DOAM Foundation prepares for 11th edition of Charity Golf Tournament

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) foundation’s annual charity golf tournament enters its eleventh year and, preparations are ongoing to make the February 2022 event another memorable outing.

The tournament could not be held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but despite the setback, the Foundation was able to sustain its activities during that year. In the process, it touched over 3,000 lives through the various health and education programs executed even during the worst periods of the pandemic.

The Foundation, over a decade ago, embarked on a journey to touch lives in underserved communities across the country. In response to the foundation’s call for support, corporate and individual partners joined hands to support its intervention programs in the areas of healthcare, accident/emergency services, and education. These programs continue to positively impact a number of communities particularly, vulnerable children and youths.

The Foundation, despite the pandemic, organized free healthcare services for marginalized communities including the Leper’s colony at Ijegbu-Igbo, Ogun State, donations of food, relief and welfare items to the impoverished and less privileged. Also, youth mentorship programs, advocacy and sensitization on hygiene, routine administration of de-worming and vitamin supplements for children within several public primary schools, and other healthy living programs were carried out during the period.

These achievements were made possible by the magnanimity and support shown to the Foundation by corporate organizations and individuals during the yearly Charity Golf Tournament. The Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, in Lagos, has also been very supportive and continues to ally with the Foundation in deploying Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) events.

The Coordinator of the Tournament; Pat Bassey said, “We are glad that the event has proved to be a trusted platform through which a lot of these organisations and individuals want to intervene positively in the society.”

The 2022 DOAMF Charity Golf Tournament will provide another platform to showcase the activities and programs implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as highlighting the Foundation’s sustainable and judicious use of funds it generates. It also provides another opportunity for more corporate entities and individuals to partner with this cause and to enhance the positive impact on the disadvantaged communities and persons.

The Qualifier for this year’s edition was held on January 22, 2022, while the main event will hold on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

About DOAMF

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation is a charitable, humanitarian, and not-for-profit organization established in 2006, in memory of Master Daniel Ogechi Akujobi (1992-2005) who died from injuries he sustained in a road traffic accident, on his way back to school, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ogun State Nigeria. He was the only son of his parents.

The Foundation is primarily focused on the enhancement of education and healthcare of the less-privileged children and youths in our society. Thus, the Foundation engages in sustainable programs and activities that contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the less-privileged in the society, by providing scholarship to identified intelligent but indigent children/youths at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels of education, and complete mentorship programs for youth. Our health programs include: free medical outreaches to impoverished communities, including screening and treatments for Malaria, Typhoid, Hypertension, Diabetes, Vitamins, etc. and provision of emergency support services.

Since inception, over 88, 000 lives have been impacted through the Foundation’s programs.