Djokovic to stage return at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic will return to action for the first time since losing the US Open final when he plays both in both the doubles and singles tournaments at the Paris Masters in the coming week.

The Serbian, who was seen off in straight sets by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final, falling one match short of winning all four Grand Slams in a calendar year, is a five-time singles champion in Paris.

Djokovic is the top seed for the Association of Tennis Professionals Masters 1000 event, and gets a bye into the second round so will begin his campaign against either Fabio Fognini of Italy or Hungarian Márton Fucsovics.

The top four players in the world rankings are all in the draw, so Russia’s Medvedev – the defending champion – Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Germany’s Olympic champion Alexander Zverev are among Djokovic’s biggest rivals for the trophy.

Tsitsipas could meet Djokovic in the semi-finals, while his quarter-final opponent could be Andrey Rublev from Russia.

Britain’s Sir Andy Murray – a two-time Olympic champion – and Frenchman Richard Gasquet were both given wildcards.

In the doubles, Djokovic will team up with fellow Serbian Filip Krajinović.

Djokovic has refused to answer questions on his vaccination status, but the Paris Masters will be played with speculation swirling over whether or not the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will be able to defend his Australian Open crown next year.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews insists unvaccinated players will not be allowed to enter the state to compete at the Australian Open in January, and Djokovic – a vaccine sceptic early on in the pandemic – will not reveal if he has now been vaccinated.

Many leading tennis players remain unvaccinated, although Medvedev and Tsitsipas have both said they will get the jabs before the Australian Open.

The main draw at the hard-court Paris Masters begins on Monday.