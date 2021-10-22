Djinee: I wonder if children of corrupt politicians look away from their parents’ crimes

Singer Djinee wonders if children of Nigerian corrupt politicians ever tackle their parents over the state of the nation.

The singer made the comments via his Twitter page, wondering if the children always turn the blind eye to the crimes committed by their parents.

He wrote: “I know this is a stupid thought.

“But sometimes I wonder if the children of these politicians ever tell their dads something like ‘daddy, you dey f#ck up’.

“‘People dey suffer’.

“I guess not because how would University of Cambridge fees be paid?

“Daddy has to keep stealing & politicking!”