DJ Yung Q set to drop Casanova, EP

Adekunle Quadri Mojeed popularly known as DJ Yung Q has brought to notice that he would be dropping his debit EP soon.
Having started his career as a Disc Jockey, he functions as a commercial and resident DJ in his early stages and later became a musical artist.
He has released over four songs in the years back which he employed the services of FJB, Fizu & Resless (King Sango).
He has confirmed the EP would be of 5 tracks and would be dropping a single off the EP later this month.
He unveiled that CASANOVA which features “Fizu” & “Eskydo” would be out on 31st JULY, with its pre-save link ready to be sent out.
Stay tuned and get ready to listen to his next song; CASANOVA.