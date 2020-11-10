It looks like the Canadian asylum application of Obianuju Udeh, aka DJ Switch, might encounter some hiccups.

A Twitter user with the handle: @KomeLaw, tweeted that the Disk Jockey has not been granted asylum in Canada.

She tweeted: “Once again, DJ Switch has NOT been granted asylum in Canada!

“Please find below the minutes of the meeting of the Committee that sat on her application.

“Also note that she is running the cover of Biafra, meaning Nnamdi Kanu and the rest of the terrorist gang are behind this.

“We’ve got to stop this process from going through and make sure she is forced back to Nigeria to face terrorism charges.

“Stop swallowing FAKE NEWS from the Biafra terrorists! Just stop!

“The Committee will require a number of witnesses to appear.

“Please if you are in Canada and you are legit there, kindly make yourself available with your counter petitions against this plan of DJ Switch.

“She MUST come back to Nigeria to answer charges of incitement and terrorism!”

Meanwhile, one Femi Fako has started a petition to Canadian Parliament to halt DJ Switch’s asylum application.

Fako said DJ Switch incited public unrest and destruction of properties worth trillions of naira to fix.

He also requested for Switch’s application to be rejected.

Fako wrote: “On October 20, 2020, Ms. Obianuju Udeh alias DJ Switch, in the company of many others, instigated massive carnage and wanton destruction of properties of private and public properties, as well as the gruesome murder of 27 police officers and burning of over 205 police stations across Nigeria with a phantom protest termed ‘End SARS.’

“Even though the Nigerian Government, for the first time the history of Nigeria, agreed that drastic measures be put in place to arrest cases of police brutality, Ms. Udeh and others went ahead on the streets to incite public unrest and destruction of properties worth trillions of naira to fix.

“So soon thereafter, she went on with a series of fake news about one ‘Lekki Massacre’ that never happened.

“The devastation that followed this terrorist act can’t be put into words.

“A Judicial Panel of Inquiry has since been instituted by the Lagos State government to inquire into these unfortunate times, but Ms. UDEH and her cohorts, who are the principal parties to these crimes, choose to jet out of Nigeria, and apply for asylum on very bogus terms.

“Reject the asylum applications NOW! They must come back to Nigeria to face terrorist charges. It’s a must!”