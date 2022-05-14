DJ Kelblizz storms global music world with lyrics, support for artists

DJ Kelblizz says that music is the only global universal language understood by everyone.

Music is one that the whole world understands, irrespective of the language the singer uses, DJ Kelblizz said in a chat.

He said this gives music an amazing power to change the course of things.

Miracle Sabastine Aggrey, best known as DJ Kelblizz, who hails from Imo State, is a Nigerian Disc Jockey, Record Producer, Music Distributor and Publisher, Computer Scientist, Content Editor, a global lyrics curator on Musixmatch and founder of De Thrills Music.

He said he spends more of his time listening to new music and presenting new songs to fans on his events and mixtapes and he is always about what’s new and trending in all genre of music.

Having made serval contributions to the music entertainment, DJ Kelblizz has been ranked on Google’s best/top DJs in Nigeria.

DJ Kelblizz has not ceased to incorporate Disc Jockey career with supporting emerging artists.

He is one of the passionate DJs who loves the music entertainment industry.

He has worked with serval artists and made contributions on different lyrics of world class artists and emerging artists, making sure their fans get to enjoy their music with lyrics on digital stores and social platforms.

He said: “Music is used in music festivals, social activities, religious activities and our day to day life is spiced up by music.

“Also, sporting activities and games cannot do without music.

“Music makes this activities more captivating and exciting because of the universal nature of music.

“Many musicians and organisations have employed music as a tool to bring about positive change in society on many occasions.”