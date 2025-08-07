DJ Cuppy laments over still being single at 33

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has lamented over being single at 33 despite her achievement in her career and academics.

DJ Cuppy, who is a popular disc jockey (DJ) and daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, took to her social media platforms to express her inability to find a husband at 33 after career and academic accomplishments.

According to her, all the suitors who are interested in her and have approached her had spelling problems.

He added that her major concern was those suitors’ inability to spell, coupled with the fact that she once admitted that she struggled with spelling despite attending Oxford University.

“Making it big… but mother of Dúdú and FünFün, no husband, with plenty suitors in my DMs and none can even spell Pomeranian,” she wrote.

DJ Cuppy earlier revealed that she always reminds God that she was still single, each time she saw other people’s wedding photos online.

The renowned disc jockey had been very vocal about her desire to get married, after calling off her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2023.

The philanthropist and internationally acclaimed disc jockey was recently selected as a 2025 Goalkeeper by the Gates Foundation.

