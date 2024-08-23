DJ Cuppy dedicates life to Christ, undergoes baptism

Nigerian DJ and philanthropist, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has rededicated her life to Christ.

This is just as she was baptised at Holy Trinity Brompton in London.

DJ Cuppy took to her X handle on Friday and shared that giving her life to God was the best decision she has ever made.

She also posted pictures of her baptism on her social media pages, saying she took the step as part of her commitment to deepening her faith and embracing a new chapter in her spiritual journey.

Using her @cuppymusic handle, DJ Cuppy expressed her gratitude and sense of renewal following the baptism.

She wrote, “This summer, I made THE best decision of my life — to fully dedicate my life to God. Baptism isn’t just a ceremony; it’s a transformation. I am a new creation, reborn in His grace.

“The way to live is actually to die…Of course, I am still DJ Cuppy, but now, every beat, every moment has a deeper meaning.

“I see life in a new, brighter light. At 31, I finally understand what it really means to live a purpose-driven life.”

DJ Cuppy further expressed her gratitude for her newfound faith, thanking God for His salvation.

She emphasised that each day she is learning to live with intention, guided by a purpose greater than herself.

She concluded her message with, “Thank You, Father, for Your Salvation. #GodsVeryOwn.”

Cuppy’s declaration has garnered immense attention and support from her fans and followers, who have applauded her courage to openly embrace her spiritual journey.

Admirers flooded her social media accounts with messages of encouragement and admiration.

A user, Tobi Akinbo J., commented, “Now that you are born again, start recording gospel music, perhaps become a gospel DJ, like DJ Gosperela. You will do well. Congratulations.”

Also Read:

Another user, Christina @ChrissieJide3, commended DJ Cuppy’s decision, saying, “This is a great decision. Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, a user identified as Desmond @desmondAlake tweeted, “If you can’t find love in men, you will definitely find it in God.

Post Views: 0