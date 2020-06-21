Florence Ifeoluwa Cuppy Otedola, popular Disc Jockey and daughter of oil magnate, Femi Otedola, has ended her relationship with English Premier League Club, Arsenal Football Club.

The termination of the relationship followed the loss on Saturday of the team to Brighton in the team’s second EPL game since the return to action after the lifting of the ban occasioned by Coronavirus Disease.

Cuppy, like several fans of the club, expressed disappointment over the 1-2 loss by Arsenal to Brighton.

In a video on her Twitter page, with the title: “Official @Arsenal Breakup Statement From Florence Ifeoluwa Cuppy Otedola,” the DJ spoke of her decision to stop supporting the club.

Before the match, she had tweeted: “If @Arsenal lose today, NOBODY on Twitter should beg me to stay o! Face with look of triumph #BHAARS #COYG.”

And after, she said with an image of Good bye: “It’s not me, it’s you Broken heart Only so much heartbreak a girl can take @Arsenal… I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship. I’m sorry.”

A close associate of her father and Founder cum Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has expressed his desire to acquire Arsenal FC.

Dangote had last said once he completes his refinery project located in Lagos, Nigeria, his next target will be acquiring Arsenal FC.

He had in the last five years expressed the desire to acquire the club.