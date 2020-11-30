The Igando Customary Court in Lagos State will on December 29 deliver judgment in a petition filed by a trader seeking dissolution of her marriage due to alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse by her spouse.

The trader, Aminat Isah, filed the petition before Adeniyi Koledoye, alleging that the abuse was threatening her life.

Aminat is praying the court to end her 15-year-old marriage to Shehu to save her life.

“Save me from the cruel hands of my husband. I have suffered so much in silence; anytime we have a misunderstanding, he will beat me, I live every minute of my life in fear.

“I have not been at peace in my marriage, my husband gets angry at the slightest provocation.

“Whenever he wants sex and I tell him I am indisposed, he will beat me.

“If he is not in the mood to beat me, he will allow me to sleep and later come to attack me by emptying a bucket of water on me. I can no longer endure it,” she told the court.

According to her, Shehu smokes heavily in the presence of their children.

The mother of two said that her husband did not care for her.

“My husband starves me of food, he locks foodstuffs in our cupboard and goes away with the key.

“I introduced my husband, who is an aluminum fabricator, to my employer; he was given a contract, he collected money but refused to do the job.

“When the company started embarrassing me, I was forced to pay back the money.

“Some people also came to our house to fight with him, claiming he collected money from them but failed to do their jobs.

“I also returned their money to save myself from further embarrassment,” she submitted.

She added that her husband had no respect for her parents.

“Please dissolve this marriage and grant me the custody of my children,” she prayed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shehu was not in court to respond to the allegations.

The court noted that he had been served summons repeatedly.

The Court President, Koledoye, adjourned the case until Dec. 29 for judgment.