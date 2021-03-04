A divorce seeking husband, Muftahu Abdullahi, has urged a Shari’a Court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, to assist him recover the title documents of his property from his wife, Fasilat Abdulkadir.

The petitioner made the request on Thursday during a sitting of the Court, saying he had made one pronouncement of divorce to Fasilat, and the Court should confirm this.

Abdullahi, 60, who was represented by his counsel, M.M. Abdullahi, said that he was no longer interested in the relationship.

The respondent, Fasilat, however, denied awareness of the pronouncement of dissolution of the marriage by her husband.

She said that the union, which was 25 years old, had weathered many storms, and if the petitioner insisted on dissolution of the marriage, the court should order him to complete the process.

“I have endured a lot of abuses from him both verbal and physical; I am also tired and I want him to complete the divorce by making the second and third pronouncement of I divorce you,” Fasilat said.

The respondent also denied having the title documents of her husband’s building with her.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, adjourned until April 1 for the petitioner to prove that the house documents were with the respondent.