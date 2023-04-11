Divorce: Parental consent in marriage necessary for stable homes – Cleric

Intending couples have been advised to always obtain parental consent before marriage for a more stable family.

The admonition was given by the Women’s Guild Desk Coordinator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Rev. Uchenna Chigozie, during a wedding event in Amasiri, Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi State.

The wedding which was held at the St. James Presbyterian Church, Amasiri, Monday, was between former Miss Grace Nnachi Aja and Chukwudi Amadi Oko, brother to the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Strategy, Chief Chooks Oko.

Rev.Chigozie, one of the officiating ministers at the event, lamented the high rate of divorce in today’s society.

She attributed it to increasing faulty marital foundation among the youths, stressing that marriages should be built upon love, Godly counsel and parental consent in order to be self-sustaining.

Rev. Chigozies admonished: “One of the things that will minimize divorce is for young couples to follow the line of counselling.

“Many marriages we see today are built on a faulty foundation and the Bible says that when the foundation is destroyed, what can the righteous do?

“For young couples who want to get into marriage, they must get it right: get the consent of their parents.

“Any marriage without the backing of both parents will always collapse because that parental blessing will help the marriage to stand.”

She advised the newly wedded couple to put their focus on God, love themselves, and try to settle their differences by themselves, drawing support from prayers and the word of God.

She added: “Marriage is an institution that has messed up a lot of people.

“The only guide to a peaceful and wonderful marriage is for them to focus on God.

“The Bible is the only manual.

“Marriage is one union that you don’t have a professor in; the only one they should look up to is God, not a professor, not a mentor.

“Most mentors also have cracks in their own marriages.”

Groom’s elder brother and Special Assistant to Governor Umahi on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, while congratulating the couple, admonished them to avoid the influence of third parties in their marriage.

“Let the man marry his wife, and the wife, his husband”, Oko added.

Other family members, friends, and guests who spoke to newsmen, including the Chairman, Amasiri Town Union, Abakaliki branch, Elder Oko Okpara Oko and Chinwe Idam, expressed joy over the success of the event, and prayed for all-round God’s blessing on the couple.

The couple, Mr and Mrs Chukwudi Amadi Oko, while expressing their joy, prayed to God to grant those seeking life partners their heart desires.

The groom appreciated the Governor’s Special Adviser, whom he described as “my father” and other members of their families; friends, and relations for supporting him and his bride to achieve their dreams.

Guests were later treated to a banquet at the Amasiri Central School, the venue of the wedding reception.

Highlights of the event were the cutting of the wedding cake and the bridal dance.