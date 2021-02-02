A housewife, Martha Ojo, on Tuesday prayed a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, FCT, to grant her estranged husband, Moses, divorce on grounds that he is secretly planning to marry his sales representative.

The respondent who resides in Abuja, said this while defending herself in a divorce petition Moses filed against her before the court.

“My husband is a grade one liar. At the last sitting, I travelled to Jos to see my aunty, I was unable to come for the court sitting, my husband came to court and told a lie against me.

“He told the court that I went to meet my lover that I was planning a wedding. I have it on record that he is the one planning a secret wedding.

“I am fed up with this marriage, please grant him his prayer, let him go and marry his salesgirl,” she said.

The respondent also said that the petitioner has already thrown her belongings out of the house.

She also begged the court to grant her custody of the children of their marriage.

The presiding judge Jemilu Jega, adjourned the matter until March 9, for judgment.