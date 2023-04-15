Divorce: Hakimi’s wife loses out as player registers all assets in mother’s name

Paris Saint-German defender, Achraf Hakimi, left his wife, Hiba Abouk, shocked following a divorce application she filed over allegations of infidelity.

Abouk, 36, approached the court to seek dissolution of their marriage, demanding half of Hakimi’s property in settlement.

However, it was discovered that he had no assets.

The 24-year-old Moroccan International had registered all his properties and assets under his mother Sadia Mouth’s name.

“Ashraf Hakimi’s wife had taken the court for a divorce case and wanted them to separate the assets and divide them in court. When the divorce took place and they agreed to share the assets, they realized Ashraf Hakimi had no assets and neither did the bank. Ashraf Hakimi had put all his fortune in his mother’s name a long time ago,” according to Stades Football Club.

The pair started courting in 2018, married in 2020 and have two sons.

She filed for divorce in March 2023.

Earlier, the star defender had been accused of raping a woman he invited to his matrimonial home when his wife and the family were in Dubai.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users have reacted to Hakimi’s action.

Below are some of such comments:

@MrBlackOG wrote: “Achraf Hakimi’s mother has lived long enough to know these girls are the same. Smartest move I’ve seen in 2023.”

@Views09: “Achraf Hakimi and Ronaldo are both Mama’s boys. Now everyone will understand why Ronaldo hasn’t married Georgina after 4 kids with her

You slack you lose your properties, smart men

”

@Wesley_Kibande: “Achraf Hakimi has proved by actions to many of us that the woman you are dating or you married will never be your relative. Only your mother or sister is your relative.”

@FellMentKE simply wrote: “Achraf Hakimi to the world: Your mother is the only person who will never betray you as a man.”

@Dongarrus1: “Y’all Meet Achraf Hakimi, The Only Man That Defeated A Woman Using Another Woman. Legend To Be Remembered By History

.”

Daily Trust.