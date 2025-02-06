Division in Senate over Ned Nwoko’s defection to APC

There was a division in the Senate over the decision of Senator Ned Nwoko to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Party.

The division followed the notification of the lawmakers by Nwoko of his decision, which was conveyed via a letter on Wednesday.

The letter, addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, was read at plenary on Wednesday.

Nwoko, in the letter, titled: “Notice of Departure from the PDP to the APC,” said he wrote to formally inform Akpabio and his other colleagues of his decision to resign his membership from PDP and consequently join APC.

He said: “This decision was not made lightly, but rather, after deep reflection and extensive consultations with my constituents, political associates and stakeholders across Delta North Senatorial District.

“The PDP, which once stood as a formidable platform for democratic participation and national development, has unfortunately been engulfed in persistent crises, ranging from internal divisions to a lack of clear leadership and direction.

“These unresolved conflicts have weakened its ability to function as an effective opposition, thereby threatening the very fabric of our democracy.

“Mr. President, democracy thrives on a strong and credible opposition that keeps the government in check, promotes accountability and ensures that the voice of all Nigerians is heard.

“The continued deterioration of the PDP raises serious concerns about the future of our multi-party democracy.

“If urgent steps are not taken to address this national emergency, Nigeria risks sliding into a dangerous one-party system, which history has shown to be detrimental to governance and national stability.

“In view of this, I urge the senate to take this matter seriously by setting up an Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate the crisis within the PDP and recommend a way forward to safeguard our democracy.”

The senator stated that the committee should examine the root causes of PDP’s internal implosion, engage relevant stakeholders and propose reforms that would ensure the survival of a viable opposition in Nigeria.

Nwoko said that he remained committed to serving the people of Delta North Senatorial District and contribute to the progress of the nation.

However, the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP-Benue), raised a point of order, saying that there was no division in the PDP National Working Committee.

Moro said that PDP recognised the ruling of the Court of Appeal and abided by it, stating that the party recognised Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its National Secretary, in compliance with a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

He argued that in the event of a defection of a lawmaker to another party, the lawmaker was deemed to have relinquished his/her seat in the parliament, having won election to the seat via his/her first party, maintaining that there was no division in PDP.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), however, said there were visible factions in the PDP.

He listed the factions to include those headed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

He said: “There is the Wike faction, there is the Bala Mohammed faction.”

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), while raising a constitutional point of order, said Section 7 of 1999 Constitution (as amended) recognised the right of anyone to defect to any political party of his/her choice.

According to him, establishing whether there is a division or not should not be a matter to be discussed on the floor of the Senate but before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Bamidele, however, noted that the reality was that there was a division in PDP, with Wike leading a faction, insisting that it was the constitutional right of anyone to cross the carpet.

