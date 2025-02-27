‘Dividends of Greed’ by Prof. Lucas, a commentary on integrity, contentment, sincere friendship, by Michael Olatunbosun

The novel before us today is: “Dividends of Greed,” written by Professor Olabode Lucas, and published in 2021 by Kraft Books, Ibadan, Oyo State. Lucas is a retired Professor of Crop Physiology and Nutrition at the University of Ibadan. Prof Lucas has been involved in documenting his thoughts over the years. He has published novels. including: “Split Image,” a compilation of his newspaper articles, titled: “Snapshots on Some Nigerian and International Events,” and a memoir: “Iroye.”

The novel: “Dividends of Greed,” presents to us the author’s commentary about the moral perception of two young men, Olotu and Okagbue, men who find themselves in a postcolonial African society. The book carefully explains how people transition from being good to being bad because of the company in which they find themselves as well as the innate evil in them. It also shows that people reap consequences of their actions, either good or bad.

Olotu and Okagbue are colleagues and friends and clearly, they make different choices. They both start well. Olotu is quite responsible, he is financially committed to his brother and his mother, and because of that, he gains admission to top universities in the United Kingdom but is not able to go.

Although, he should have at least accepted his former school’s admission but he refuses essentially because he is denied first class.

In this book, Olotu’s friendship with Lieutenant Uyi gives rise to the evil in him. The entrance of Lieutenant Uyi to his life opened him more and directly to girls – any type of girls. Of course, Olotu is not new to girls business. He has had flirtatious moments with one or two female students. But this is different.

Olotu doesn’t really like the Military but surprisingly, he sees nothing wrong in Lieutenant Uyi all because of his money.

In fact, he has had to tell a couple of lies a couple of times to Jude Okagbue about his new young rich friend.

In this book, Olotu’s wife further worsens his lifestyle by her lack of ambition, and that also tells us that Olotu has no mind of his own: he is quite susceptible to external influence, whether positive or negative. Ultimately, his wife convinces him to ask for help from Lt. Uyi, and also counsels him to not to give his percentage back to him.

She thus opens him up to the idea of opening the trunk given to them by Lt. Uyi to keep before his unfortunate incident. She poses as a major problem in his life and eventually, she becomes the death of him. He gets greedy and falls into the wrong hands and their influence brakes his life into irrecoverable pieces.

Ultimately, the novel showcases the author’s disposition to our deeply held values like integrity, contentment, sincere friendship and character formation. The work is beautifully narrated and rendered in a direct manner to help the reader to quickly grasp the message that the author has for the individual and the nation at large.

. Olatunbosun is a broadcast journalist, fact checker and book reviewer at Splash FM 105.5, Ibadan. He can be reached via 08023517565 (SMS and WhatsApp only) and email molatunbosun@splashfm1055.com.

