Diversification: Don urges Government to focus on engineering, skills acquisition

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr Dayo OIadebeye, has called on

governments of developing economy like to diversify from agriculture and pay attention to engineering and skill acquisition.

OIadebeye made the call in Ado-Ekiti, in a lecture at the 23rd edition of Prof. E.K. Obiakor Inaugural Lecture Series of the institution.

The lecture which was entitled: “Engineering Innovations Towards Sustainable National Development in the Pre and Pro COVID-19 Pandemic Era.”

Prof. E.K. Obiakor Lecture Series of The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti is a replication of the Inaugural Lectures Series of the universities.

It was named after the pioneer Rector of the institution, Prof. Edward Kanu Obiakor, who was Rector from January 1977 to December 1985.

OIadebeye, also a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, (FNSE), commended the Federal Government’s efforts at diversifying the economy.

He noted that necessary recognitions should be accorded engineers and other personnel in the engineering profession.

The rector advised that this should be done by patronising indigenous engineers as consultants and contractors for high level projects instead of engaging foreign contractors.

He said that there must be a synergy between the town and the gown that promotes collaboration and the production of research outputs with government.

Oladebeye said, according to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), there was need for high priority at the secondary level in order to produce scientifically and technologically minded citizens needed for economic development.

He also recommended that there was need for promotion of mechanism for the exchange of information and documentation between industries and educational institutions.

“There should also be harmonisation and adoption of ‘Laws and Practices for the Acquisition of Technology’ by way of regulations on Intellectual property, foreign direct investment joint ventures licencing, copy technology for adaptation to our local situations” he said.

Oladebeye further called for the application of knowledge in all engineering disciplines to the development of social economic sectors, such as transportation, telecommunications, water supply, agriculture, energy, industry, environment, health and biotechnology.(NAN)

OIadebeye urged the government to focus more on engineering innovations through additional educational research and development with quality investments in favour of Science and Technology.

He said that the diversification should be refocussed at putting more fund into the educational sector for Engineering Innovations in order to boost the nation’s economy.

According to him, since everything revolves around improved funding of the educational sector, diversification of the economy in favour of agriculture is good.

“It is a welcome development, and must not be limited to this alone.

“Diversification of the economy should be with a re-focus toward Engineering Innovations.

“This can only be derived from more focussed investment in researches into Mathematics, Science and Technology and improved investment in the educational sector in general,” the rector said.

He said that the nation’s quest for Engineering and Technological breakthrough could only be achieved, if government could devote at least one per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to Engineering and Technology.