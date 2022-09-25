District Head, Cleric die in Kebbi, Governor condoles with Emir

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has condoled with the Emir of Zuru, retired Major General Muhammed Sani-Sami, over the death of the District Head of Ribah, Alhaji Garba Musa, and Sarkin Malaman Zuru, Sheik AbdulRahman Hamza-Balarabe.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

He said Bagudu was in the Emir’s palace in Zuru to deliver his condolence message on behalf of the people and government of Kebbi State.

The Governor was quoted as having said: “We are here to offer our condolences over the sad death of Sarkin Malaman Zuru and the District Head of Ribah.

‘The demise of these important persons to the Emir is indeed a big loss not only to the emirate but also to the entire state. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

“We pray Allah the Almighty to forgive them, admit them into Aljannatul Firdaus and give their families the strength to bear the loss.”

Responding, the Emir expressed deep appreciation to the governor for the condolence visit, while describing the death of the cleric as a big loss to the Emirate.

“The deceased, Sarkin Malamai was vastly educated, a significant scholar in the state and member of many committees in Zuru; he left a big vacuum in the Emirate,” he said.

While praying for the late district head, Sani-Sami thanked the governor for giving approval for the appointment of five district heads in the emirate.

The Emir also commended Bagidi for the various development, empowerment to people and increased socio-economic activities across the state.

He said: “Poverty in Kebbi is fast disappearing because of many good tidings you brought to Kebbi. It is all over the news that investors and many important people come into the state because of your steadfastness.

“A lot of developmental projects are going on in Kebbi State, security is also improving, courtesy of your good efforts.

“The Commanding Officer is hardworking, infact he is the best CO we have ever heard, I will be happy if he can be promoted, because he chased the bandits away.”

The Emir, who appreciated the governor for the construction of Gamji-Zaima Road, also appealed for the speedy completion of to the Koko-Zuru Road.

Earlier, Bagudu and his entourage were at the palace of the late district head of Ribah and the residence of the cleric to offer condolences.