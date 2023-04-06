Distribution Company dismisses 20 staff over corruption – MD

The Management of the Jos Electricity Distribution Plc says it has dismissed 20 members of its staff over corrupt and other sharp practices.

Engr. Abdu Mohammed, the Managing Director of the company, disclosed this at an event in Tudun-Wada, Jos.

The event was a Customer Sensitisation on Band Upgrade at the company’s ICT Centre.

This was contained in a statement by Dr. Adakole Elijah, Head, Cooperate Communications of the company, on Wednesday in Jos.

The Managing Director said the unwholesome activities of some bad eggs among its staff remains a drawback for the company, adding that it has zero tolerance for corruption.

Mohammed, who warned its personnel to shun any corrupt or criminal act, particularly defrauding its customers, said anyone caught would not be spared.

He said: “As a management, we have zero tolerance for corruption and so we will not condone the activities of the bad eggs among us because it is tarnishing our image.

“As we speak, not less than 20 staff have been shown the hard way out of the company on account of criminality and other corrupt practices.

“For those within the system, just know that we will not spare anyone who is caught in any criminal activity in the name of the company.”

The Managing Director urged customers and members of the public to promptly report erring staff to the management for proper sanction.

“You should help us to report any staff requesting money from you; don’t pay any illegal money to our staff,” he said.

The Managing Director who said the company was working hard to ensure that its customers enjoy uninterrupted power supply in its franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Plateau and Gombe, described JED as one of the best in terms of service delivery in the country.

He added: “Without sounding immodest, I am optimistic that you can at the moment attest to the regular and stable power supply in Plateau

“This is our desire and we will do our best to ensure that power supply improves for all our customers.”

Mohammed lamented that despite the improved power supply, customers hardly pay their bills.

He said: “The truth is that our post-paid customers hardly pay for their consumed energy just as some of our prepaid customers are also involved in energy theft.

“Customers bypass metres and other criminals vandalise our facilities, including over 20 transformers.

“We appeal that going forward all these will stop and I want to urge residents to take ownership of electricity installations in their localities.”

The event featured brief presentation from Engr. Hamisu Jigawa, the Chief Technical Officer of the company, and its Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, among others.