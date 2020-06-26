The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress that sprouted from the leadership superintended by the suspended National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, has dared President Muhammadu Buhari over their dissolution.

The 18 members of the NWC spoke through a statement after the National Executive Committee meeting of the party called by controversial acting National Chairman, Victor Giadom, and supported by President Buhari.

The meeting, said to be virtual, but with some members of the NEC attending at the Presidential Villa, Abuja along with Buhari, accepted the proposal of the President for the sack of the NWC and the setting up of a Caretaker Committee to be headed by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Reacting to the development, the 18 NWC members loyal to Oshiomhole in a statement signed by the Acting National Chairman, Hillard Eta, and acting National Secretary, Waziri Bulama, said the NEC meeting was illegally convened by Giadom, whom they referred to as the suspended National Secretary of the party.

The Rivers State chapter of the party had also recalled and replaced him on the NWC.

The statement by Eta and Bulama said the 18 NWC members were already consulting with their lawyers and other stakeholders.

They said: “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress wishes to reiterate its earlier position that Chief Victor Giadom has no authority whatsoever to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee of our great party.

“Article 25(B) of the constitution of the APC is explicit that only the National Chairman or the National Working Committee is given the prerogative of summoning meetings of the National Executive Committee of the party either for statutory quarterly meetings or for emergency meetings. The same provision of the constitution makes it compulsory for a notice of minimum of 14 days in respect of statutory quarterly meetings and seven days in respect of emergency meetings.

“We note that Chief Victor Giadom had convened and conducted a virtual meeting purportedly to be a National Executive Committee meeting of our party wherein certain far-reaching resolutions were purportedly reached. While the National Working Committee is studying the unfolding drama, it will be consulting with stakeholders and team of lawyers on the next line of action.

“Therefore, all members of our great party and concerned Nigerians are urged to remain calm pending the outcome of the consultations.”

Others who endorsed the statement included the National Vice Chairman, North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir; National Vice Chairman, South-West, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana; and National Vice Chairman, North Central, Alhaji Ahmed Wambal.