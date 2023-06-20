Dissolution of Boards: Don hails Tinubu, seeks sack of Federal Varsities’ councils

An Education Researcher, Dr Abednego Silverstone has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the immediate dissolution of Boards and Councils of all Federal Government’s paratastals and corporations.

Silverstone told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, that the action was timely and a positive decision.

He also urged that all governing Council’s of Federal Universities across the country should be dissolved.

According to him, the universities’ councils should not be considered in the exception clause, derived from the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended.)

Silverstone said that a relevant provision in the Act establishing the councils also supports the idea of sacking them, in an event they are “found to be incompetent and corrupt”.

He called on the president to remain resolute and intentional in addressing the challenges affecting the university system and standard of education in Nigeria.

The education expert alleged: ”Due to political patronage, many unqualified persons were appointed into the governing councils of most of the federal universities.

”Some of the Councils’ members were going outside their mandates and were interfering with the daily running of universities.”

Silverstone, however, called on the president to sanitiae the education sector and appoint only technocrats with high pedigree and those with cognate experience to bolster the sector’s growth.

