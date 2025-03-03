Dissecting the legal battle over Wigwe’s estate, inheritance, by Sunday Babatunde 

The recent ruling by Hon. Justice Adeyemi of the Ikeja High Court (Family & Probate) in Lagos State in the estate administration case of the late Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe has drawn significant attention, especially on social media. The case, Suit No. ID/7735FPM/2024, was initiated by Christian Wigwe and Pastor Shyngle Wigwe against Uche Wigwe, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and Otutochi Wigwe. The ruling sheds light on crucial aspects of inheritance laws in Nigeria and the validity of wills and estate planning instruments.

In estate law, two primary scenarios arise upon an individual’s death: testacy (where the deceased leaves a will) and intestacy (where no will exists).

The Wills Law of Lagos State 2004 (WL) governs the execution of valid wills, requiring that a will be in writing, signed by the testator in the presence of at least two witnesses, and voluntarily made by a person of sound mind.

Conversely, when an individual dies intestate, the Administration of Estates Law of Lagos State (AEL) 2015 dictates the distribution of assets. Section 46 of the AEL outlines the hierarchy of inheritance, prioritizing the spouse and children of the deceased over other relatives. The ruling in Salubi v Nwariaku (2003) reaffirmed this order, emphasizing that inheritance rights are not merely based on biological relationships but on legal provisions and the testator’s expressed wishes.

Herbert Wigwe’s will, executed outside Nigeria, was submitted for probate in Nigeria. The document named three individuals in alternative capacities as personal representatives and trustees, including his wife, Doreen Wigwe, his cousin Uche Wigwe, and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

The motion filed by the claimants sought three primary reliefs: Appointment of interim administrators; Appointment of interim guardians/supervisors for the estate and granting a Norwich Pharmacal Order (NPO) to obtain information related to the estate’s management.

Justice Adeyemi denied all three prayers, citing legal precedents that prevent courts from deciding substantive issues at the interlocutory stage. The court referenced Shanu v Afribank (Nig) Plc (2002), reinforcing that such applications should not preempt the full trial process.

For Interim Administrators and Guardianship, one of the primary issues before the court was the appointment of interim administrators. The court observed that the claimants’ prayers for interim administration closely mirrored the substantive claims in the suit, rendering the application procedurally flawed.

The court emphasized that substantive issues should be determined at trial rather than through interlocutory applications. Additionally, the court dismissed the claim for further guardianship oversight, noting that Otutochi Wigwe, the adult daughter of the deceased, had already been lawfully appointed as the guardian of her minor siblings.

In the request for Norwich Pharmacal Order (NPO), a legal mechanism used to obtain information in cases of suspected wrongdoing, the court said the claimants failed to provide prima facie evidence of fraud, financial mismanagement, or coercion by the estate’s administrators.

Under Nigerian law, an NPO requires clear proof of suspected fraud, duress, or financial malpractice. Since the claimants merely made allegations without supporting evidence, the court found no justification for granting such an order.

The Inheritance Rights and Familial Relationships is a major contention in the case was the claimants’ assertion of inheritance rights based on close familial relationships with Herbert Wigwe.

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, the father of the deceased, and Christian Wigwe, a cousin, sought to assert a role in estate administration. However, the court reaffirmed that inheritance and estate administration are governed by statutory provisions and the expressed wishes of the testator, not simply biological ties. The ruling upheld that only legally recognized beneficiaries, such as the spouse and children, hold enforceable claims to the estate.

The ruling in the Wigwe case underscores the necessity of clear estate planning and adherence to legal processes. It also highlights the judiciary’s role in preventing legal manoeuvres that could derail proper estate administration.

As the case progresses, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation may offer a more amicable path for the family. Litigation, while legally binding, often deepens familial divides. This case serves as a vital lesson in estate planning, reinforcing that the execution of wills and trusts should be meticulously structured to avoid prolonged legal battles.

For now, the court’s decision stands as a reaffirmation of the primacy of legal wills and the structured hierarchy of inheritance in Nigerian law.

