Disregard any news of ‘giveaways’ in my name, Obi advises Nigerians

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has alerted Nigerians to false promises of online “giveaways” in the form of cash gifts, recharge cards, and other material items, which are being fraudulently advertised in his name by unidentified individuals.

In a statement to the media on Saturday and signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Valentine Obienyem, Obi clarified that he is not involved in any such schemes targeting unsuspecting Nigerians.

Obi emphasized that he does not participate in sharing freebies online. Instead, he is focused on working for the nation’s betterment by investing in critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation.

He noted that these fraudulent schemes have increased as his birthday approached, with many promising substantial birthday packages in his name to deceive innocent Nigerians.

Also Read:

“I thank my fellow Nigerians for their kind thoughts and prayers during my birthday on July 19, 2024. However, as I mentioned on my X account, I redirected all the resources I would have used for celebrations into critical areas of health, education, and poverty alleviation. I am not involved in any birthday giveaways being circulated online,” Obi stated.

He urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding and prayerful for God’s divine intervention in the nation, while reiterating his commitment to building a New Nigeria.

Post Views: 0