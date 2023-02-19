Disquiet in Imo Zoo over alleged relocation of animals to Jos

An atmosphere of pandemonium overtook the Imo zoo in Owerri over an alleged relocation of the zoo’s animals to Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent who visited the zoo at about 4pm on Saturday reports that staff members of the zoo watched helplessly as persons alleged to have come from Jos took the animals away.

Some of the staffers protested the efforts of the visitors, lamenting non-payment of their salaries for a period of 10 months.

They wondered why the zoo, which is the lone zoo in the South East geopolitical zone, would be emptied without adequate explanations from appropriate authorities.

A member of staff, who pleaded anonymity, said: “This is the only zoo in the South East.

“The only means of preserving wildlife in the entire geopolitical zone.

“It beats my imagination that this has to happen.”

Another member of staff said: “We have not been paid for 10 months.

“Since we weren’t paid while we kept the animals, who knows what will become of us now that the animals are no more?”

The Zoo Keeper, Nkiruka Onyeagocha, who declined comments, however, watched rather gloomily as the animals were taken away.

NAN however reports that there was a heavy presence of armed policemen at the zoo as the animals were taken away using trapping equipment.

Some of the animals being taken away included ostriches, three lions, hyenas and pythons.