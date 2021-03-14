Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija reality show, Erica Nlewedim wept for joy on Saturday night, March 13, as her fans gifted her a three-bedroom apartment as one of their birthday presents to her as she turned 27.

Erica was asked to cut a ribbon to open an apartment where they told her they stored all her gifts.

Shocked by their request, she went on to cut the ribbon and was surprised to see the many gifts lined up in the house for her.

The high point was when one of the leaders of her fan group presented the key of the house to her.

The apartment was purchased through a lawyer.

Erica could not hold back her tears as the gift was presented to her.

The reality TV star was also gifted with stocks in Tesla, Amazon, United Airlines and Disney worth four million seven hundred thousand naira.