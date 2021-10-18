Dispatch rider docked for allegedly stealing employer’s motorcycle

A dispatch rider, Umar Danladi, on Monday appeared at a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s motorcycle, valued at N385,000.

The police charged Danladi, who resides at Ajegunle Street, Mpape, Abuja, with theft.

Earlier, the Police prosecutor, ASP Isreal Bob-Manuel, told the court that the complainant, Ayodele Giegbufidimen of Brains and Hammer Estate, Lifecamp, Abuja, reported the matter at the Wuse Zone Three Divisional Police Headquarters on Oct. 6.

The prosecutor alleged that on the same date, the complainant sent the defendant with a Bajal motorcycle, with Reg.No.GW 469 VD, to deliver some items to her clients.

Bob-Manuel added that the items, which were food items whose value is yet unknown and an HP Laptop valued at N165,000, were meant for two different clients at Games Village and Lifecamp, Abuja, respectively.

He said that instead of delivering the items, the defendant diverted to Airport Road, a different route from where he was sent to, and claimed that the motorcycle and items were stolen from him by thieves.

The defendant, the police prosecutor said, committed the offence under Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Farida Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

She added that the surety’s business or residential address must be verified by the court officials and the police.

She adjourned the matter until Oct. 25 for hearing.