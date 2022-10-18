Dispatch rider arraigned for allegedly defrauding employer

A 28-year-old dispatch rider, Abraham Ezikeal was on Tuesday docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly defrauding his employer, of goods worth N96, 000.

The police charged Ezikeal of Gwarinpa, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft by servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, alleged that on Sept. 22 at about 7 pm, the complainant Akhigbe Odion of shop 216 Fish market Kado, Abuja reported the matter at Life Camp police station.

Nwafoaku alleged that on the Sept. 16, the complainant gave the defendant four cartons of frozen chicken, worth N24, 000 each to deliver to a customer at Kuchingoro village, Abuja.

He told the court that, the defendant criminally and dishonestly sold all four cartons of frozen chicken valued at N96, 000 and converted the money for his personal use.

Nwafoaku alleged that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to the crime saying he sold the goods and used the money.

The prosecution said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 289 of the penal code law.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Charity Nwosu made a bail application for her client in the most liberal terms.

Nwosu made the application citing sections 36 of the 1999 constitution and sections 158 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, promised that the defendant will not jump bail if granted same.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defense counsel.

The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the matter until Dec.20, for hearing.