Disney to develop African fairytale ‘Sade’ with Nigerian producer

Renowned production studio, Disney, is currently developing an African fairy tale movie “Sade’’ with Nigerian-American producer and director, Rick Famuyiwa.

Sade, according to news from Disney over the weekend, will be centered on an African princess after the fashion of the commercially successful “Black Panther’’.

The movie was pitched by Nigerian writer, Ola Shokunbi and American writer, Lindsey Reed Palmer and was subsequently bought by Disney.

Shokunbi and Palmer will co-write the screenplay about a young African girl named Sadé whose kingdom is threatened by a mysterious evil force.

Sade accepts her newly discovered magical powers to protect her people with the help of the kingdom’s prince.

Famuwiya will produce and Scott Falconer will executive produce through their Verse production banner.

He is well known for writing and directing the award winning coming-to-age film “Dope’’ among others, including “The Flash’’, “Confirmation’’ and “Our Family Wedding’’.

Although, a director has yet to be named, Tendo Nagenda and Zoe Kent are overseeing the project for the studio.

Disney saw massive success in 2018 with its Marvel blockbuster flick “Black Panther,” set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

The movie had worldwide box office grosses hitting 1.35 billion dollars. It’s the third-highest domestic performer of all time at 700 million dollars.