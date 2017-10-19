Dismissed soldiers, NAF officer, student, others arraigned for stealing solar panels

Three dismissed soldiers, a dismissed Officer of the Nigeria Air Force, a final year student and three others were on Wednesday arraigned for allegedly stealing solar panels and batteries belonging to the Lagos State Government and MTN.

The accused are: Samuel Ani, Ifedayo Odufuye, Michael Omerede, Chibuze Nnamani, Philip Emmanuel Efosa, ex-Private Sulaimon Usman, ex-Private Olalekan Sunday and ex-Private Olafide Busayo.

They were arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrate Court on a four count charge bordering on armed robbery and conspiracy.

Count one reads: “That between 12th day of December 2016 to 12th day of September 2017 at about 02hours along Ibeju Lekki Expressway Okemagba, Mojada area of Epe and Badagry areas of Lagos in the Lagos Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit armed robbery and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 299 and punishable under section 292 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.”