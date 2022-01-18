Dismissed Soldier, one other to die by hanging for armed robbery

An Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State High Court on Monday sentenced Damilola Olasoji, a dismissed Soldier, and Koiki Benson, 32, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The police said Olasoji, Benson and Ogbesetuyi Tunde, 30, on March 10, 2016 conspired and robbed Oluwadare Adebayo at a Filling Station in Odo-Ado, Ado Ekiti and stole N1.2 million.

Delivering judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye held that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubts the elements of offence of conspiracy, attempted robbery and armed robbery against the convicts.

The judge, however, sentenced Tunde to life imprisonment.

Ogunmoye held: “In all, the sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution.

“In count two case of armed robbery, Olasoji and Benson are hereby sentenced to death by hanging.

“May God almighty have mercy upon your souls.”

The police said that the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. RII, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In his testimony, Adebayo, the victim, told the court that around 6:30pm, the convicts visited his fuel station pretending to be customers.

“They forced their way into the station’s bulk room and slapped me around, hitting me from time to time with the gun butt,” he said.

To prove his case, the Prosecution Counsel, Olawale Fapohunda, called two witnesses and tendered wallet, two passport photographs, Army Identity card and photocopy and statements of the defendants among others as exhibits.