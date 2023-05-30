Dismissed soldier, 31, docked for allegedly impersonating military officer

A dismissed soldier, Mohammed Dagana, was on Tuesday arraigned before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly impersonating a military officer.

Dangana, 31, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charge of impersonation.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant was arrested at noon on May 11, at the 243 Recce Battalion Barracks of the Nigerian Army, Ibereko, Badagry, Lagos State.

Adeosun said that the defendant allegedly impersonated a soldier by wearing a military camouflage vest knowing well that he had been dismissed from the Nigerian Army.

He said that the offence committed was punishable under Section 77 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, T. A. Popoola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Popoola adjourned the case until June 13, for mention.