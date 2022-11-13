Dismissed policeman, partner killed by mob over alleged PoS robbery

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has condemned the killing of two alleged suspects by an angry mob.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed the development in a statement.

Ndukwe said the incident occurred on November 9, 2022 in the afternoon along Bissala Road, Independence Layout, Enugu State.

The image maker said that the CP has ordered that the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to carry out a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and those involved.

CP Ammani described as untrue and unfounded the viral media report suggesting that the victims of the jungle justice were policemen serving in New Haven Police Division of the Command.

The CP stated that available records only revealed that one of them, later identified as Ogbobe Benjamin, has long been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force as a Police Constable for acts against discipline.

Hence, he could never be seen or said to be a serving policeman as claimed.

Both of them were said to have been killed over alleged attempt to rob operators of Point of Sale machines.

The CP reiterated that no matter the circumstance, resorting to self-help to carry out acts of jungle justice in this manner, without recourse to extant laws and the criminal administration system, was totally condemnable and tantamount to the commission of crime in itself.

He cautioned against such heinous and cruel acts that violated the provisions of the Constitution and other extant laws, especially as it concerns the inalienable rights of the person and impedes the Command’s efforts at combating crimes and criminality in the State.

Ammani urged citizens of the State to always be law-abiding and assist the Police in the fight against criminals and their activities, especially by arresting and handing over criminal suspects to the Police for further lawful actions in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the amended Nigeria Police Act 2020 and other laws.

He further called on them to promptly report general acts of crime and criminality to the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08098880172, 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202, or alternatively send emails to [email protected].





