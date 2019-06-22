The Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team has arrested a fleeing dismissed policeman, Ogwu Christian, over the alleged killing Blessing, his fiancée’s mother, Veronica Obiejieogo.

Christian accused Obiejieogo of being behind the cancellation of his wedding to Blessing, which was earlier fixed for December 27, 2018.

He was said to have shot the 45-year-old woman dead at short range while walking along a street in her village in Delta State.

He thereafter fled the scene on a motorcycle, relocating to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Operatives of the IRT, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, however, smoked out Christian after months of trailing him based on a petition to the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, who directed immediate and prompt action.

The police said Christian, who was dismissed from the Force in 2005, had been parading himself as a senior officer to defraud members of the public and policemen seeking promotion.

Christian, 39, said of the development: “I met Blessing at Ogwuachukwu Polytechnic, Delta State, where she was a student.

“She told me she was single and we started a relationship.

“In the process, she became pregnant but she aborted it.

“She said she could not have a child for me because I wasn’t known to her family.

“In April 2018, I went for a formal introduction and her family asked me to come back for a more elaborate ‘introduction ceremony.’

“On September 7, 2018, I went back with my family for the ceremony and they gave us the list of things required for the marriage.

“In October, Blessing informed me that she was pregnant.

“We then fixed the wedding for December 27, 2018 and I gave her money to buy clothes that we would use for the marriage.

“On December 5, 2018, she called me and said she was on her way to Asaba, where I resided, and after waiting for her for a long time, I called her, but she didn’t pick up her calls.

“One of her brothers known as Friday informed me that she had a miscarriage and was at the hospital in Asaba with her mother.

“I went to the hospital but I was not allowed to see Blessing and her mother.

“Some days later, I called her to know what was going on.

“She told me she was in her friend’s place in Asaba.

“I went there but I didn’t see her after waiting all day.

“On December 21, 2018, she told me on the phone that she had travelled to Lagos.

“I became very angry and met with one of my friends known as Steven.”

The ex-policeman explained that he rented a gun with two live cartridges from Steven for N10,000 and headed for his fiancée’s village on December 26, 2018.

He said shortly before he killed Obiejieogo, he took some alcohol and drugs to toughen up, adding: “I went to a shop close to my fiancée’s house and bought a bottle of dry gin and Tramadol.

“I took them at once to get inspiration so that I would not change my mind.

“While I was at the shop, I sighted her mother and her younger brother walking towards my direction.

“I went to them, brought out my gun and shot the woman.

“I then zoomed off on a motorcycle and relocated to Rivers State.”

Christian said he joined a gang after he was dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force over a gun allegedly snatched from him by some armed robbers at a checkpoint.

He said: “I attended training at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

“I was posted to the Edo State Police Command, where I served for five years before I was dismissed.

“I joined a fraud syndicate operating in Asaba.

“The man who initiated me into the syndicate taught me all the tricks.

“I started using my police experience to defraud people.

“I adopted the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police and people started coming to me for assistance.

“Some policemen, who wanted promotion, paid me to help them because I told them I was working in the IGP’s office in Abuja.

“People who wanted to get recruited into the police also came to me and I usually collected N150,000 per person.

“Those applying for Cadet ASP paid me N400,000 each.

“In some cases, I succeeded in helping them, using my connections.”