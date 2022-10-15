Dismissed Police Officer, four others arrested over alleged crimes

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested a dismissed Police Officer and four others over alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

Muhammed Gumel, the Commissioner of Police in the state, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on Friday.

Gumel said in Sokoto that the command on September 17, 2022 received report that on the same date, some armed men in Wamakko Local Government Area attacked and inflicted serious injuries on a male victim.

He said: “The armed men carted away from the victim a cellphone valued N90,000 and kidnapped a female victim, but she later jumped off the moving motorcycle and was rescued by good samaritans.

“In the process of investigation, the police arrested five suspects in connection with the crime, among them is a dismissed Police Officer, whose uniform was used by one of the suspects, who happened to be his younger brother.”

The Commissioner also disclosed that the command on October 3, 2022 received a report of one Abubakar Aliyu, who was sighted while on admission at Orthopaedic Hospital, Wamakko, receiving treatment.

Gumel said: “Aliyu was identified by a victim’s brother to be among those who on July 21 criminally conspired with others and kidnapped a 55-year-old person in Takwacho village of Tambuwal LGA.

“The suspects demanded the sum of N3 million as ransom.

“However, when the victim’s father went to pay the aforesaid amount to secure his release, the culprits collected the money, killed both the victim and the father.”

Gumel added that the suspect, during investigation, confessed to conspiring with two others and kidnapped the deceased and many others.

She said: “Search at the suspect house led to the recovery of one live AK-47 ammunition, Tecno T528 handset with sim number: 07068044739, containing Bank alert details of UBA with account number 2253307925.

“Other items recovered include operational wears and a charm vest.”

Gumel said that the police also arrested another suspected gang of five armed robbers who allegedly conspired and ransacked a house in Wamakko LGA and made away with N800,000.

“Other arrests were those of 17 suspects that include two women over alleged possession of hard drugs and other dangerous weapons in Sokoto South LGA.

“The command had also with the support of vigilante group in Rabah LGA, recovered 96 sheep and three cows from bandits who stormed Yar Tsakuwa District of the area.”