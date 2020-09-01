The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, says discussion is still ongoing on school resumption.
Nwajiuba said this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday in Abuja.
While answering a question on possible reopening of schools, the minister said discussion on it was still going on.
He said: “On resumption of schools, discussion is still ongoing.
“We have received feedbacks from all universities on their states of preparedness.
“These are being tabled before the PTF.”
Leave a Reply