The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, says discussion is still ongoing on school resumption.

Nwajiuba said this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday in Abuja.

While answering a question on possible reopening of schools, the minister said discussion on it was still going on.

He said: “On resumption of schools, discussion is still ongoing.

“We have received feedbacks from all universities on their states of preparedness.

“These are being tabled before the PTF.”